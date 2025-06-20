rawpixel
Study for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1941).
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Plate 15: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (ca. 1939) by American 20th Century.
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Plate 9: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (ca. 1939) by American 20th Century.
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Thistle with Insects, c. 1755 by Johann Christoph Dietzsch.
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Study for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1941).
Flower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
San Juan Capistrano Mission Ceiling Decoration from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935–1942) by…
Flower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Reredos and Wall Paintings (1937) by Randolph F. Miller.
Flower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
San Juan Capistrano Mission Ceiling Decoration from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935–1942) by…
Flower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Drawing for Plate 5: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania"( c. 1939).
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Study for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1941).
Flower background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Historical Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldo.
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Free Hand Decorated Wall (ca. 1940) by Michael Lauretano.
Editable floral opened book, famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Study for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1941).
Flower border blue desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Printed Cotton (c. 1940) by Mina Lowry.
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Study for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1941).
Art market poster template, editable text & design
Study for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1941).
Editable book collage, famous flower painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Wallpaper (ca. 1939) by Walter Doran.
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Free Hand Decorated Wall (ca. 1940) by Michael Lauretano.
Odilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Autograph Quilt, 1935/1942 by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffels.
Work hard dream big mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Plate 14: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (ca. 1939) by American 20th Century.
Editable Pink cactus flower design element set
Plate 13: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (ca. 1939) by American 20th Century.
