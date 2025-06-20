Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain imagesartpublic domainpaintingsartworkscc0creative commons 0imageSanta Claus Tapestry (ca. 1939) by Pearl Gibbo.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 935 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3191 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseCrazy Quilt (ca. 1940) by Ruth M. Barnes.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728063/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseby .https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728061/original-from-the-national-gallery-artFree Image from public domain licenseSexual health poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699471/sexual-health-poster-template-and-designView licenseFragment of Reredos (ca. 1940) by Warren W. Lemmon.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728060/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licensePlanting Corn (ca. 1939) by Stanley Mazur & Olof Krans.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728094/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseSexual therapy poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699641/sexual-therapy-poster-template-and-designView licenseBank: Toy Building (1935/1942) by Telli.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727785/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseDesign for a Trompe–l'oeil Ceiling Decoration (c. 1780) by Pietro de Angelis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727576/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseBreak the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887395/break-the-rules-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licensePrinted Calico (c. 1938) by Marie Lutrell.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727848/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseDoorway and Wall Painting, c. 1941 by Juanita Donahoo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728074/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseLearn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815538/image-newspaper-art-vintageView licensePatchwork Quilt (Section)(c. 1937) by Edith Towner.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727613/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license"Sheaf of Wheat" Shop Sign (1935/1942) by Robert Pohle.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727778/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWoven Jacquard Coverlet (ca. 1939) by Mary Berner.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727784/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseLady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView licensePortrait Medallions of George Washington (ca. 1939) by Edith Magnette.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728036/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseFragment of Wall Decoration (c. 1940) by Michael Lauretano.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728077/original-from-the-national-gallery-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseWall Painting (ca. 1939) by Hal Blakeley.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727929/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licenseFree Hand Decorated Wall (ca. 1940) by Edward DiGennero & Michael Lauretano.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728189/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseWork hard dream big mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815882/image-flower-plant-patternView licenseWomen Operating the Pile Driver (ca. 1939) by John Koehl & Olof Krans.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727786/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseCezanne quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892845/cezanne-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseCrazy Quilt (ca. 1940) by Ruth M. Barnes.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728066/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseClean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWallpaper (ca. 1939) by Holger Hansen.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727926/image-wallpaper-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Sowers (ca. 1939) by Archie Thompson & Olof Krans.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727928/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePlate 12: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (ca. 1939) by American 20th Century.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728100/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license