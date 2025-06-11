rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Wild Strawberries and a Carnation in a Wan-Li Bowl (ca. 1620) by Jacob van Hulsdonck.
Save
Edit Image
paintingsflowersfruitsartbotanicalpublic domainartworkscc0
Famous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Famous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067818/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Grapes (ca. 1890–1895) by Joseph Decker.
Grapes (ca. 1890–1895) by Joseph Decker.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728659/image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Famous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Famous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058944/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Raspberries (ca. 1859) by Lilly Martin Spencer.
Raspberries (ca. 1859) by Lilly Martin Spencer.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728498/image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic fruit pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic fruit pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891879/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Still Life with Grapes and Game (ca. 1630) by Frans Snyders.
Still Life with Grapes and Game (ca. 1630) by Frans Snyders.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728298/image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit pattern, editable aesthetic illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage fruit pattern, editable aesthetic illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903110/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Still Life with a Hanging Bunch of Grapes, Two Medlars, and a Butterfly (1687) by Adriaen Coorte.
Still Life with a Hanging Bunch of Grapes, Two Medlars, and a Butterfly (1687) by Adriaen Coorte.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728425/image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic fruit pattern background, editable vintage illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic fruit pattern background, editable vintage illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903109/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Bouquet in einer Vase, vorne rechts ein Pfirsich und einige Trauben, null by j. h. van loon
Bouquet in einer Vase, vorne rechts ein Pfirsich und einige Trauben, null by j. h. van loon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940292/image-flowers-plant-fruitsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit pattern background, editable aesthetic illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage fruit pattern background, editable aesthetic illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891897/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Studienblatt mit einer Mohnblume, Pflaumen, Kirschen, zwei Käfern, einer Fliege, einer Biene und einem Frosch, null by…
Studienblatt mit einer Mohnblume, Pflaumen, Kirschen, zwei Käfern, einer Fliege, einer Biene und einem Frosch, null by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983526/image-rose-flower-animalFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit pattern, editable aesthetic illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage fruit pattern, editable aesthetic illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903661/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Fruitstilleven, painting in high resolution by Herman Henstenburgh (1667–1726).
Fruitstilleven, painting in high resolution by Herman Henstenburgh (1667–1726).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726902/image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit pattern background, editable aesthetic illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage fruit pattern background, editable aesthetic illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903660/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Edouard Manet's famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
Edouard Manet's famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727170/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic fruit pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic fruit pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892308/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Still Life with Flowers and Fruits (1780–1810) painting in high resolution by Willem Van Leen. Original from the…
Still Life with Flowers and Fruits (1780–1810) painting in high resolution by Willem Van Leen. Original from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590357/illustration-image-flower-frame-artFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's famous painting background, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's famous painting background, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9033657/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Garland of Flowers with Adoration of the Shepherds (ca. 1625–1630) by Frans Francken the Younger & Master HDB.
Garland of Flowers with Adoration of the Shepherds (ca. 1625–1630) by Frans Francken the Younger & Master HDB.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728399/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's fruit background, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's fruit background, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059866/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Fish, Fruits, and Flowers (c.1923) painting in high resolution by Kathryn E. Cherry.
Fish, Fruits, and Flowers (c.1923) painting in high resolution by Kathryn E. Cherry.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728860/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic fruit pattern background, editable vintage illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic fruit pattern background, editable vintage illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892309/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Roses and a Tulip in a Glass Vase (ca. 1650–1660) by Jan Philips van Thielen.
Roses and a Tulip in a Glass Vase (ca. 1650–1660) by Jan Philips van Thielen.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728432/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's fruits collage, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's fruits collage, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059479/van-goghs-fruits-collage-editable-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Peonies (ca. 1869) by Berthe Morisot.
Peonies (ca. 1869) by Berthe Morisot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728204/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's famous painting collage, editable vintage artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's famous painting collage, editable vintage artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059865/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Still Life with Iris (1623) by Peter Binoit.
Still Life with Iris (1623) by Peter Binoit.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728365/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vase fruit still life, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345735/vase-fruit-still-life-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vase of Flowers (1875) by George Cochran Lambdin.
Vase of Flowers (1875) by George Cochran Lambdin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728034/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leaf pattern background, editable aesthetic illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage leaf pattern background, editable aesthetic illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892107/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
The Artist's Paint Box and Moss Roses (1898) by Edouard Vuillard.
The Artist's Paint Box and Moss Roses (1898) by Edouard Vuillard.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728653/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leaf pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage leaf pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892100/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Tak met een zonnebloem (1714–1760) paitning in high resolution by Michiel van Huysum.
Tak met een zonnebloem (1714–1760) paitning in high resolution by Michiel van Huysum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728562/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's collage desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's collage desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063607/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Twee takken met elk een bloem (1714–1760) paitning in high resolution by Michiel van Huysum.
Twee takken met elk een bloem (1714–1760) paitning in high resolution by Michiel van Huysum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728558/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's fruits desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's fruits desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063608/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Tak met twee bloemen (1714–1760) paitning in high resolution by Michiel van Huysum.
Tak met twee bloemen (1714–1760) paitning in high resolution by Michiel van Huysum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728566/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic fruit pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…
Aesthetic fruit pattern desktop wallpaper, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903112/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Flowers in a Basket and a Vase (1615) by Jan Brueghel the Elder.
Flowers in a Basket and a Vase (1615) by Jan Brueghel the Elder.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728403/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license