rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728009
The Assumption of the Virgin with Busts of the Archangel Gabriel and the Virgin of the Annunciation (ca. 1400–1405) by Paolo…
Edit Image