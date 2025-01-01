Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728107Edit ImageSaint George and the Dragon (ca. 1432–1435) by Rogier van der Weyden. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1994 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2508 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2935 x 4096 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 1994 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2935 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 26.56 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now