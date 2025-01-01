https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728237Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsArchery Contest, 19th century) by Chinese Qing Dynasty. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 822 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3195 x 2188 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3195 x 2188 px | 300 dpi | 16.24 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now