rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728288
Gouden beker met deksel, geschonken aan Cornelis de Witt ter gelegenheid van de Tocht naar Chatham, 1667 (1748) painting in…
Edit Image