https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728306Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsMohammed (1889) painting in high resolution by Ernst Josephson. Original from the Thiel Gallery. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 942 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3200 x 2512 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3200 x 2512 px | 300 dpi | 46.02 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now