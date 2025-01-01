rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728368
Songs of the Sky, No. 2 / Equivalent, Portrait of Georgia, No. 3 (1923) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz.
Edit Image