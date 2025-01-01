https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728503Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsCity with the three domes (1914) painting in high resolution by Paul Klee. Original public domain image from Kunstmuseum Basel MuseumMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1027 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2996 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5412 x 4632 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5412 x 4632 px | 300 dpi | 71.75 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now