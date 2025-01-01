Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728553Edit ImagePortrait of Maria Schildknecht (1917) painting in high resolution by Milly Sloor. Original from the Thiel Gallery. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1131 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3042 x 3229 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3042 x 3229 px | 300 dpi | 28.13 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now