https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728555Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsHer Appeal to the Dauphin (Joan of Arc series: II), (1906) by Louis Maurice Boutet de Monvel. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 525 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1531 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 1792 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 1792 px | 300 dpi | 17.92 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now