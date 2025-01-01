https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728615Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsWilson Bentley's Snowflake 1152 (ca. 1890) detailed photograph of snowflakes in high resolution by Wilson Alwyn Bentley. Original public domain image from the SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1031 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3008 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6092 x 5235 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6092 x 5235 px | 300 dpi | 91.25 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now