Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728689Edit ImageBarn Raising Log Cabin Quilt (c.1900) textile in high resolution by anonymous. Original public domain image from Saint Louis Museum of Art MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1090 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1090 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1090 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3467 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6561 x 6623 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1090 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1090 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1090 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6561 x 6623 px | 300 dpi | 43.48 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now