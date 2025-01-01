Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728725Edit ImageStill Life with Fruit (1864) painting in high resolution by John Joseph Enneking. Original public domain image from Saint Louis Museum of Art MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 986 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2875 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5433 x 6615 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5433 x 6615 px | 300 dpi | 102.85 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now