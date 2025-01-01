https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728737Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsDish with Design of Two Dragons Chasing a Flaming Pearl amidst Clouds (18th century) lacquerware in high resolution by anonymous. Original public domain image from Saint Louis Museum of Art MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 878 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2561 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6876 x 5032 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6876 x 5032 px | 300 dpi | 31.57 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now