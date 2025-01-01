https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728780Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsCup with Design of the “One Hundred Flowers” Motif (late 18th–early 19th century) earthenware in high resolution by anonymous. Original public domain image from Saint Louis Museum of Art MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 797 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2325 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4288 x 2848 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 797 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4288 x 2848 px | 300 dpi | 13.94 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now