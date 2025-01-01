https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728904Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsVintage floral textile during th late 19th century in high resolution. Original public domain image from the SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 899 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2623 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 10297 x 7718 px | 300 dpiTIFF 10297 x 7718 px | 300 dpi | 188.24 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now