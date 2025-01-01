https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728919Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsWrapper (mid-20th century) textile in high resolution. Original public domain image from Saint Louis Museum of Art MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 770 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2245 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7184 x 4608 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7184 x 4608 px | 300 dpi | 94.75 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now