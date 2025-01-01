https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728928Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsPlans, elevations, sections, and details of the Alhambra volume 2 (1845) ornamental design in high resolution by Owen Jones. Original public domain image from the SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1437 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2515 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 10504 x 7547 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1437 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 10504 x 7547 px | 300 dpi | 226.83 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now