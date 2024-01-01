rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728984
Equivalent (1927) by Alfred Stieglitz.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Equivalent (1927) by Alfred Stieglitz.

More

Equivalent (1927) by Alfred Stieglitz.

Original public domain image from the Art Institute of Chicago

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

More file types

  • Equivalent (1927) by <a href="https://www.rawpixel.com/search/Alfred%20Stieglitz?sort=curated&amp;page=1&amp;topic_group=_my_topics">Alfred Stieglitz</a>. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
    Enhanced