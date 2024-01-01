rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728991
Self-Portrait with camera, tripod and pistol (1886) by Alfred Stieglitz.

Original public domain image from the Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

  • Self-Portrait with camera, tripod and pistol (1886) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
    Enhanced
  • Vintage photographer png element, transparent background. Remixed from Alfred Stieglitz photography, by rawpixel.
    PNG
  • Photographer element psd. Remixed from Alfred Stieglitz photography, by rawpixel.
    PSD