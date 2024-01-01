rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728994
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

  • Humpty Dumpty (1915) Costume Design for Alice in Wonderland in high resolution by <a href="https://www.rawpixel.com/search/William%20Penhallow%20Henderson?sort=curated&amp;page=1&amp;topic_group=_my_topics">William Penhallow Henderson</a>. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
    Enhanced