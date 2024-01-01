rawpixel
Flamingoes, study folder for book Concealing Coloration in the Animal Kingdom painting in high resolution by Abbott…
Flamingoes, study folder for book Concealing Coloration in the Animal Kingdom painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer (1849–1921).

Original public domain image from the Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

  • Flamingoes, study folder for book Concealing Coloration in the Animal Kingdom painting in high resolution by <a href="https://www.rawpixel.com/search/Abbott%20Handerson%20Thayer?sort=curated&amp;page=1">Abbott Handerson Thayer</a> (1849&ndash;1921). Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
