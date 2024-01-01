rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729007
Tulips and Peonies in Pitcher (1914&ndash;1915) painting in high resolution by William James Glackens.
Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

  • Tulips and Peonies in Pitcher (1914&ndash;1915) painting by William James Glackens. Original public domain image from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
  • Tulips and Peonies png Pitcher, vintage flower illustration by William James Glackens, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
  • Tulips and Peonies in Pitcher, vintage flower illustration by William James Glackens psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
