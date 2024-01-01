rawpixel
Simplon Pass (1911) by John Singer Sargent.
Simplon Pass (1911) by John Singer Sargent.

Simplon Pass (1911) by John Singer Sargent.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public Domain Free CC0 image

  Simplon Pass (1911) by John Singer Sargent. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
    Enhanced