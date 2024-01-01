rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729018
Falcon: Hen Krestel (ca. 1790) painting in high resolution by William Lewin.
Falcon: Hen Krestel (ca. 1790) painting in high resolution by William Lewin.

Original public domain image from Yale University Art Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

