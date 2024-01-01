https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729021Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsVintage patterns (1800–1810) in high resolution. MoreVintage patterns (1800–1810) in high resolution. Original public domain image from the SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 779 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2272 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7136 x 4632 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7136 x 4632 px | 300 dpi | 81.11 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now