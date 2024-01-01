https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729025Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsVintage floral (1918) in high resolution. MoreVintage floral (1918) in high resolution. Original public domain image from the SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 976 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2846 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9519 x 7739 px | 300 dpiTIFF 9519 x 7739 px | 300 dpi | 13.04 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowMore file typesEnhanced