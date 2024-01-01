rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729027
Vintage aztec pattern during the 19th century in high resolution.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage aztec pattern during the 19th century in high resolution.

More

Vintage aztec pattern during the 19th century in high resolution.

Original public domain image from the Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License