rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729037
A Tiger, Full-Length, in Profile, Walking Towards Right, drawing in high resolution by Thomas Stothard (1755&ndash;1834).
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A Tiger, Full-Length, in Profile, Walking Towards Right, drawing in high resolution by Thomas Stothard (1755–1834).

More

A Tiger, Full-Length, in Profile, Walking Towards Right, drawing in high resolution by Thomas Stothard (1755–1834).

Original public domain image from Yale University Art Gallery

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

More file types

  • A Tiger, Full-Length, in Profile, Walking Towards Right (1755&ndash;1834) by Thomas Stothard. Original public domain image from the Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
    Enhanced
  • Thomas Stothard&#39;s tiger png sticker, wild animal on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel
    PNG
  • Thomas Stothard&#39;s tiger, wild animal collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixel
    PSD