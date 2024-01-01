https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729037Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsA Tiger, Full-Length, in Profile, Walking Towards Right, drawing in high resolution by Thomas Stothard (1755–1834). MoreA Tiger, Full-Length, in Profile, Walking Towards Right, drawing in high resolution by Thomas Stothard (1755–1834). Original public domain image from Yale University Art GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 655 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1638 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 1638 px | 300 dpi | 14.09 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowMore file typesEnhancedPNGPSD