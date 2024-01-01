rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729040
Two Mice (1594) painting in high resolution painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Two Mice (1594) painting in high resolution painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel.

More

Two Mice (1594) painting in high resolution painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel.

Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

More file types

  • Two Mice (1594) painting in high resolution painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
    Enhanced