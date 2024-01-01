rawpixel
Zebra (exhibited 1763) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs.
Original public domain image from Yale University Art Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

  Zebra (1763) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
  • Zebra png vintage illustration, remixed from artworks by George Stubbs
  • Zebra psd vintage illustration, remixed from artworks by George Stubbs
  • Zebra vector vintage illustration, remixed from artworks by George Stubbs
