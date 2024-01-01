rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729045
Brown and White Norfolk or Water Spaniel (1778) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Brown and White Norfolk or Water Spaniel (1778) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs.

More

Brown and White Norfolk or Water Spaniel (1778) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs.

Original public domain image from Yale University Art Gallery

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

More file types

  • Png water spaniel dog illustration, remixed from artworks by George Stubbs
    PNG
  • Brown and White Norfolk or Water Spaniel (1778) painting in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
    Enhanced
  • Water spaniel psd dog illustration, remixed from artworks by George Stubbs
    PSD
  • Water spaniel vector dog illustration, remixed from artworks by George Stubbs
    Vector