https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729046
A Prancing Horse, Facing Right (ca. 1790) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs.
Original public domain image from Yale University Art Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

  • A Prancing Horse, Facing Right (ca. 1790) drawing in high resolution by George Stubbs. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
    Enhanced