https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729051
Plans, elevations, sections, and details of the Alhambra volume 2 (1845) pattern design in high resolution by Owen Jones.
Plans, elevations, sections, and details of the Alhambra volume 2 (1845) pattern design in high resolution by Owen Jones.

Plans, elevations, sections, and details of the Alhambra volume 2 (1845) pattern design in high resolution by Owen Jones.

Original public domain image from the Smithsonian

Public Domain Free CC0 image

View CC0 License