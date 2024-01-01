rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729052
Amphitrite (1775&ndash;1830) painting in high resolution by Thomas Stothard.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Amphitrite (1775–1830) painting in high resolution by Thomas Stothard.

More

Amphitrite (1775–1830) painting in high resolution by Thomas Stothard.

Original public domain image from Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License