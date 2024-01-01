rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729054
Porseleinhoen (1664–1693) painting in high resolution by Pieter Withoos.

Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

