Sheet of Studies with Five Butterflies, a Wasp, and Two Flies (1680&ndash;1692) painting in high resolution by Pieter…
Sheet of Studies with Five Butterflies, a Wasp, and Two Flies (1680–1692) painting in high resolution by Pieter Withoos.

Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License