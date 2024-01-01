rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729056
Sparappels aan een tak (1844-1909) drawing in high resolution by Sientje Mesdag van Houten.
Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License