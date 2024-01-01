rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729058
Experiment 27 (ca. 1909) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Davison Art Center of Wesleyan…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Experiment 27 (ca. 1909) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Davison Art Center of Wesleyan University.

More

Experiment 27 (ca. 1909) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Davison Art Center of Wesleyan University.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License