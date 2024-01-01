rawpixel
Deux chats sur un meuble (1914) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen. Original from Boston Public Library.

Deux chats sur un meuble (1914) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen. Original from Boston Public Library.

