rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729082
A Capuchin painting in high resolution by Peter Paillou the younger.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A Capuchin painting in high resolution by Peter Paillou the younger.

More

A Capuchin painting in high resolution by Peter Paillou the younger.

Original public domain image from Yale University Art Gallery

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License