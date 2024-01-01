rawpixel
Costume design painting in high resolution by Walter Crane. Original from the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa.
  • Costume design painting by Walter Crane. Original public domain image from Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
    Enhanced
  • Walter Crane&#39;s png Costume design on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel
    PNG
  • Walter Crane&#39;s Costume design painting psd. Remastered by rawpixel
    PSD