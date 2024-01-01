rawpixel
Allegory of the Power of Great Britain by Land, design for a decorative panel for George I's ceremonial coach (ca. 1718)…
Allegory of the Power of Great Britain by Land, design for a decorative panel for George I's ceremonial coach (ca. 1718) painting in high resolution by James Thornhill.

Original public domain image from Yale University Art Gallery

