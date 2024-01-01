rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Spitz Dog (ca. 1765) painting in high resolution by Thomas Gainsborough.
Original public domain image from Yale University Art Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License