https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729140
Henry VIII (1618 or 1628) print in high resolution by Renold Elstrack.
Original public domain image from Yale University Art Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License