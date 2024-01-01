rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729144
The famouse West Indian voyadge made by the Englishe fleete of 23 shippes and barkes (1589) print in high resolution by…
The famouse West Indian voyadge made by the Englishe fleete of 23 shippes and barkes (1589) print in high resolution by Baptista Boazio.

Original public domain image from Yale University Art Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License