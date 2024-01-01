rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729145
The Royal George, a first Rate Man of War carrying 100 Guns and 780 Men print in high resolution by James Cole.
The Royal George, a first Rate Man of War carrying 100 Guns and 780 Men print in high resolution by James Cole.

Original public domain image from Yale University Art Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License