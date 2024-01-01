https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729145Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsThe Royal George, a first Rate Man of War carrying 100 Guns and 780 Men print in high resolution by James Cole. MoreThe Royal George, a first Rate Man of War carrying 100 Guns and 780 Men print in high resolution by James Cole. Original public domain image from Yale University Art GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 804 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2344 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2743 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 804 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2743 px | 300 dpi | 32.16 MBEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$59.99per yearUnlimited downloadsAccess millions of professional creative assetsUnlock our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now