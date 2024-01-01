rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729177
A Grey Spotted Hound (1738) painting in high resolution by John Wootton.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A Grey Spotted Hound (1738) painting in high resolution by John Wootton.

More

A Grey Spotted Hound (1738) painting in high resolution by John Wootton.

Original public domain image from Yale University Art Gallery

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License